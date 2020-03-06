ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $846.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. Equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $80,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

