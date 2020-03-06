Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $897.21

Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $897.21 and traded as high as $1,010.00. Consort Medical shares last traded at $1,010.00, with a volume of 770 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSRT. Shore Capital downgraded Consort Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Consort Medical to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Consort Medical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.60 million and a PE ratio of 127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,011.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 897.21.

In other news, insider Jonathan Glenn sold 193 shares of Consort Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($13.29), for a total transaction of £1,949.30 ($2,564.19).

About Consort Medical (LON:CSRT)

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Consort Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consort Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.