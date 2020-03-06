Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €126.59 ($147.20).

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €81.89 ($95.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion and a PE ratio of -76.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Continental has a 1 year low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 1 year high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

