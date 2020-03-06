Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €126.59 ($147.20).

Continental stock opened at €81.89 ($95.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.25. Continental has a 1-year low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 1-year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

