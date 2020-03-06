CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.28.

CTK opened at $6.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. CooTek has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.26 million, a P/E ratio of -667.00 and a beta of 0.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,577,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. CooTek (Cayman) accounts for about 1.0% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owned approximately 4.05% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CooTek (Cayman) (CTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.