Copperleaf Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 109,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $303.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.10 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

