Copperleaf Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 56,131 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $109.94 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $109.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

