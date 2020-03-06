Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $228,000 in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.49. LYFT Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

