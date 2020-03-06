Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $761,000 in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

NYSE KMX opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

