Copperleaf Capital LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $94.76 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $95.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.