Copperleaf Capital LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $166.57 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

