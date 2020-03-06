Copperleaf Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 730 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,319.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,457.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,421,976 shares of company stock valued at $346,883,661. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.