Copperleaf Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.