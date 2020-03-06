Copperleaf Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,156,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

TLT stock opened at $158.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.77. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

