Copperleaf Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $64.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

