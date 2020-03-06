Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.27.

DIS opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.55. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.