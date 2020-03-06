Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 168,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,455,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 8.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,939,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,297,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after buying an additional 139,675 shares during the period.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1019 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

