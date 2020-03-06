Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Shares of MA stock opened at $290.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.