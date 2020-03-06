Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $72.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

