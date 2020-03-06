Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 874 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Booking makes up approximately 1.8% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $4,888,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,818,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $1,870.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,026.35.

BKNG stock opened at $1,647.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,592.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,901.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,959.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.21 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

