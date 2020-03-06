Copperleaf Capital LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after buying an additional 64,937 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $186.96 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average of $186.07. The firm has a market cap of $381.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.