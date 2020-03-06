Copperleaf Capital LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

