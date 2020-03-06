Copperleaf Capital LLC Takes $789,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,924.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $983.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,990.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,838.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

