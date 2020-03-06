Copperleaf Capital LLC Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $86.97 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.