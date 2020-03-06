Copperleaf Capital LLC Takes Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.98.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

