Copperleaf Capital LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.6119 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.00%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

