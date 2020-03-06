Cormark Weighs in on Alaris Royalty Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Alaris Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AD. CIBC lowered Alaris Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alaris Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.07.

Alaris Royalty stock opened at C$17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 4.71. Alaris Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$17.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.34. The stock has a market cap of $701.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. This is a positive change from Alaris Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

