Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,454,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $287,367,000 after purchasing an additional 112,299 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,390,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $298,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $198.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $178.27 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.82.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

