Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 470,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 1.14% of Royce Micro Capital Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 263,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro Capital Trust alerts:

NYSE:RMT opened at $7.81 on Friday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Royce Micro Capital Trust news, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.