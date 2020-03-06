Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $107.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

