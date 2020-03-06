Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Verisign by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign stock opened at $192.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.28. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.84 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

