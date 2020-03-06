Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,000 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 58.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

