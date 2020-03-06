Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 46,000 Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $6,313,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE MPC opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

