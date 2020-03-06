Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 48,500 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $67.65 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

