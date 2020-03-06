Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,000 Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after buying an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,216.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,481,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Humana by 2,537.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,221,000 after acquiring an additional 118,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

NYSE:HUM opened at $370.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,450. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

