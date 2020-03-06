Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cigna by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,869,000 after acquiring an additional 55,394 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,482. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $200.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.15.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.