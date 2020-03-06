Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,017,000 after acquiring an additional 309,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,867 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after acquiring an additional 654,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,958,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

