Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 53,000 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 53,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

NYSE:D opened at $87.17 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

