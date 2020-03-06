Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $91.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.54. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

