Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 191,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $131.63 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

