Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $1.73 Million in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 153,216 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,129,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $252.72 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.74 and its 200 day moving average is $297.80. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.90.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

