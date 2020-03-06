Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 659,624 shares of company stock worth $13,080,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

