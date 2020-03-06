Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after buying an additional 129,625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $275.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

