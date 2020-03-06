Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Exelon by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

