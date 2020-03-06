Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 192,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Templeton Emerging Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMF opened at $14.14 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.

Templeton Emerging Markets Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

