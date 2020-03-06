Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 1.62% of Central and Eastern Europe Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

CEE stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91.

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.