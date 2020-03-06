Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $3.67 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,107,000 after buying an additional 49,351 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after buying an additional 1,008,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $287.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $236.03 and a one year high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.95.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

