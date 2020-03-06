Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Shares of ROST opened at $101.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

