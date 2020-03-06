Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Booking by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 267,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,785,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Booking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,483,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 189,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,605,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,647.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,901.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,959.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,592.45 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.21 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,026.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

