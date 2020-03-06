Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $4.50 Million in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 409,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

